Heartwarming moment ducklings reunite with their mother

More
A Green Party councilor used an election poster to guide nine ducklings up a makeshift ramp to their mother in Bangor, Northern Ireland.
1:09 | 09/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heartwarming moment ducklings reunite with their mother
Love how. Definitely. Yeah. I. And yeah. Yeah home. Yeah. You lose a little balloon. Good good good thing. Yeah. Hitting home. And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"A Green Party councilor used an election poster to guide nine ducklings up a makeshift ramp to their mother in Bangor, Northern Ireland. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65670374","title":"Heartwarming moment ducklings reunite with their mother","url":"/International/video/heartwarming-moment-ducklings-reunite-mother-65670374"}