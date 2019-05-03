Transcript for Helicopter crash kills 4 Americans, police say

And for Americans are among the dead a helicopter crash in Kenya it went down and a late at a national park in the northern part of the country the pilot was also killed. Under the Americans with some Colorado. Two were from California the fourth has not been identified the tragedy follows last month's plane crash near the same lake. Which left two Americans dead. Back here at home angry demonstrators have marched through east Sacramento as protests in the stuff on Clark police shooting case moved into the third day. But he blocked traffic in the upscale California neighborhood at least eighty people have been arrested. Clark was unarmed when officers shot him to death in his grandmother's backyard last march. Saturday Sacramento's district attorney announced no charges would be filed.

