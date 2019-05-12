Helicopter rescues man stranded on river islet for 2 days

More
The man was out fishing when floodwater trapped him on an islet in Kenya.
1:30 | 12/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Helicopter rescues man stranded on river islet for 2 days
Okay. I. Okay. Okay okay. Okay. You. We're. Yeah. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"The man was out fishing when floodwater trapped him on an islet in Kenya.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67515137","title":"Helicopter rescues man stranded on river islet for 2 days","url":"/International/video/helicopter-rescues-man-stranded-river-islet-days-67515137"}