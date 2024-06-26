Hezbollah threatens retaliation if Cyprus helps Israel attack Lebanon

The Iran-backed militant group says Cyprus will be “part of the war” in the Middle East if they allow ports to be used for delivering weapons to Israel instead of only helping get aid to Gaza.

June 26, 2024

