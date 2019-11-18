Hong Kong protests, figure skating and Evo Morales: World in Photos, Nov. 18

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 11/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hong Kong protests, figure skating and Evo Morales: World in Photos, Nov. 18
And. I can. Okay. Okay. A. Okay. Okay. Okay. Home. Okay. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67110022","title":"Hong Kong protests, figure skating and Evo Morales: World in Photos, Nov. 18","url":"/International/video/hong-kong-protests-figure-skating-evo-morales-world-67110022"}