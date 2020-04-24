Hong Kong university entrance exams begin after month delay

More
More than 52,000 students are expected to take exams with temperature checks, masks and social distancing measures in place.
0:51 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hong Kong university entrance exams begin after month delay
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"More than 52,000 students are expected to take exams with temperature checks, masks and social distancing measures in place. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70339869","title":"Hong Kong university entrance exams begin after month delay","url":"/International/video/hong-kong-university-entrance-exams-begin-month-delay-70339869"}