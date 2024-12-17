Video shows baby thrown from van during police chase

The infant was reunited with his mother after being ejected from a van during a police chase in Ohio.

December 17, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live