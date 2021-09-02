-
Now Playing: Tampa Bay wins Super Bowl LV, Myanmar unrest, winter weather; World in Photos, Feb. 8
-
Now Playing: Gestures of love, honoring the fallen, ice-skating grannies: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Confirmation hug, bushfires, honoring Captain Tom: World in Photos, Feb. 4
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial begins
-
Now Playing: Koala causes 5-car pileup trying to cross freeway
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 8, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Former President Trump’s impeachment trial starts tomorrow
-
Now Playing: Sudanese movie revolution
-
Now Playing: Panda cubs gather for Spring Festival
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 5, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden says he will 'fast' on COVID relief
-
Now Playing: Why America should care about Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny
-
Now Playing: Visa delays could keep a binational couple apart for birth of their child
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: Skiers are using old-school method snowshoes to trek up slopes in France
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden gives 1st foreign policy speech
-
Now Playing: Myanmar health workers show support for ousted leader