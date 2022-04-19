House Speaker Pelosi meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

ABC News correspondent Marcus Moore discusses the war in Ukraine as Speaker Pelosi tells Zelenskyy, “We are with you till this fight is over.”

