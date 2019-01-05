Transcript for Houston man sentenced to death in China

When we last spoke with Catherine sweet and she said her mission Ben honed that grew bare by the day right down to the near that was on that a halt as she sold off belongings to raise money for her son mark's defense. The now 44 year old had been detained in China since 2012. Held without a verdict for more than six years. While enduring his mother says terrible conditions in prison it's very difficult because I know what goes on and they are very secretive. The last thing I want is for him to be disappeared. Today a Chinese court announced a meeting and was sentenced to death with a two year we're pre. According to his mother he had gone to China looking for home chlorine and fixtures he was linked to drug conspiracy. Despite pleas from the US government for due process he was found guilty after a short trial and waited. Sketching help mark passed the time in prison Catherine that treasures those sketches for sun much thinner depicting himself as hopeless though sheet. Never gave up. Jessica Willey ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

