Huge crocodile spotted of the coast of Queensland

A fisherman off the coast of Queensland, Australia, spotted a huge crocodile nearby before it eventually turned away from the boat and swam away.
0:37 | 08/11/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Huge crocodile spotted of the coast of Queensland
