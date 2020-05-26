Huge swarms of locusts take over the skies in India

Scientists say erratic weather has created ideal conditions for the insects, which are known to destroy crops and vegetables.
0:58 | 05/26/20

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Scientists say erratic weather has created ideal conditions for the insects, which are known to destroy crops and vegetables.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70888770","title":"Huge swarms of locusts take over the skies in India","url":"/International/video/huge-swarms-locusts-skies-india-70888770"}