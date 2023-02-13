Humanitarian crisis and rescues amid devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on the miraculous rescues in Turkey and Syria a week after an earthquake that has killed more than 38,0000 people.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live