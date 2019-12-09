-
Now Playing: Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera
-
Now Playing: Divers free humpback whale caught in fishing net
-
Now Playing: Friendly humpback whales breach just feet from boat in Ireland
-
Now Playing: Tourists in Cyprus run from explosions at nearby military base
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale slaps fins on the water in Ningaloo Reef
-
Now Playing: Scottish police horse gives dog a nuzzle
-
Now Playing: New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Plane passengers see flames after bird strike
-
Now Playing: Cheetah chills out on Jeep with tourists inside
-
Now Playing: Bahamas says 2,500 missing after Hurricane Dorian strike
-
Now Playing: Brexit chaos continues
-
Now Playing: 9/11 memorials, lion cubs, a colony of seagulls: World in Photos, Sept. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Brexit: Scottish judges rule suspension of UK Parliament unlawful
-
Now Playing: New Zealand firefighters pay tribute to 9/11 first responders
-
Now Playing: US led coalition drops explosives on ISIS in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Cheetah rests on safari jeep with tourists inside
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, September 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: New details as American teens await trial in Italy
-
Now Playing: Kremlin responds after reports of CIA spy