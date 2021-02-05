Humpback whales swim around kayaker

More
A kayaker off the coast of Ireland had a close encounter with two humpback whales swimming just beneath the surface of the water.
1:54 | 05/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Humpback whales swim around kayaker
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"A kayaker off the coast of Ireland had a close encounter with two humpback whales swimming just beneath the surface of the water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77452786","title":"Humpback whales swim around kayaker","url":"/International/video/humpback-whales-swim-kayaker-77452786"}