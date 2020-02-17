Transcript for Hundreds of Americans return after 2 weeks on quarantined ship

Hundreds of Americans back on US soil after being quarantine on a cruise ship in Japan for two weeks they are now spend another fourteen days quarantined on military base is in California and Texas US officials revealed overnight that fourteen of those Americans tested positive for the virus. Officials have previously said that passengers with symptoms would not be allowed. On this chartered flights but authorities say the patients were discovered during the evacuation process. After they had already left the ship. Overnight two Jumbo jet's landing in the United States' one in California another in Texas. Both passenger planes packed with Americans moving fourteen on a cruise ship docked in Japan. Over corona virus concerns. Cheryl and Paul mull SD two of the American evacuees taking a video themselves leaving the princess die meant the couple quarantine since February 3. Harry this is there and out stepped into the big wide world so I have to let let me ask Gandhi and can't go and this was the announcement they were waiting for. Apple laid out only those American guests. Front and brought dec. You thought they were generics them yeah there well you're next good vision good to go forward. And the passport for this film and in the L the award handed in his State Department fired on either side there we'll keep your passport denial puts you on a bus. The Russell thank you airport and airplane think United States. Hundreds of passengers aboard the ship have tested positive for coup bid nineteen American stricken with the virus can't go home yet. The retreated in Japan then dove landed in the US now looking at two more weeks of isolation. With protective gears short supply around the world ABC news with an exclusive look inside this 3M factories South Dakota. Where employees are working overtime to meek face mask. And asked the corner virus spreads at least 760. Million people in China more than half back country's population. Speaking lockdown or travel restrictions. And this morning China has reported that uptick in new cases and more deaths nearly 18100 people there have now died since the outbreak began.

