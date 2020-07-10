Hurricane Delta brings torrential rain in Mexico

More
Delta made landfall in Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane.
1:26 | 10/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Delta brings torrential rain in Mexico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"Delta made landfall in Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73487086","title":"Hurricane Delta brings torrential rain in Mexico","url":"/International/video/hurricane-delta-brings-torrential-rain-mexico-73487086"}