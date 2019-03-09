Hurricane Dorian, Mont Blanc Ultra Trail race, J’Ouvert Festival: World in Photos

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 09/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Dorian, Mont Blanc Ultra Trail race, J’Ouvert Festival: World in Photos
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65359006","title":"Hurricane Dorian, Mont Blanc Ultra Trail race, J’Ouvert Festival: World in Photos","url":"/International/video/hurricane-dorian-mont-blanc-ultra-trail-race-jouvert-65359006"}