Hurricane Otis makes landfall near Acapulco

Palm trees sway in strong wind and driving rain as Hurricane Otis strengthens to a Category 5 storm and makes landfall in Mexico.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live