Transcript for Hurricane Willa to make landfall in Mexico as Category 4

We turn out to the weather and the potentially catastrophic hurricane taking aim at Mexico Willa is a category four storm or rated bringing strong winds and flooding to Mexico's Pacific coast it's expected make landfall today north of Puerto gravitas. And then cut northeast across Mexico into central Texas where another more inches of rain are expected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.