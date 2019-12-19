Ice crystals coat tree branches in northwest China

More
Freezing temperatures created a wintry scene in Shaanxi province.
1:40 | 12/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ice crystals coat tree branches in northwest China
And here. Yeah. A. Yeah. And I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"Freezing temperatures created a wintry scene in Shaanxi province.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67830904","title":"Ice crystals coat tree branches in northwest China","url":"/International/video/ice-crystals-coat-tree-branches-northwest-china-67830904"}