Icelandic volcano erupts amid series of earthquakes

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano is putting on an impressive display, spewing lava from a fissure on the side of the mountain close to the country’s capital, Reykjavik.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live