Now Playing: Kabul turmoil, Tennessee flooding, Sydney surfing: Week in Photos

Now Playing: Blowing clouds, Afghan refugees arrive, sheep form a heart: World in Photos, Aug. 26

Now Playing: Afghanistan deadline looming

Now Playing: Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Now Playing: US and Allied forces on high alert for another possible terrorist attack

Now Playing: Violence in Afghanistan with 1 day until withdrawal deadline

Now Playing: Remains of 13 Americans killed in Kabul attack arrive in US

Now Playing: 'They're yelling for their lives': Former Army Ranger who assisted Afghan evacuations

Now Playing: 'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Now Playing: Drone attack on Yemen military base

Now Playing: Ramstein Air Base continues to receive Afghan refugees

Now Playing: US Embassy warns US citizens to avoid Kabul airport

Now Playing: 'This is the most dangerous time' with the 'risk very high' in Afghanistan: Blinken

Now Playing: 'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Now Playing: Honoring the fallen in Kabul

Now Playing: US launching drone strikes against ISIS targets

Now Playing: Thousands of Afghan refugees reach Ramstein Air Force Base

Now Playing: Pentagon officials' update on Afghanistan