IDF says it’s fighting throughout Gaza

As fighting intensifies in Gaza, ABC News' foreign correspondent James Longman reports on growing calls for a ceasefire and a concern that the humanitarian crisis is worsening.

December 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live