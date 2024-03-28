IDF still operating inside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

The Israeli raid on Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is now in its tenth day. This comes as UNICEF says more than 200 schools have been directly hit by Israeli strikes since the war began.

March 28, 2024

