Indian officials rescue baby rhino struggling in flooded park

More
Flooding in the state of Assam has killed at least 19 people, according to Indian officials.
0:50 | 07/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indian officials rescue baby rhino struggling in flooded park
God does look up. It kind of unedited. Father got good. Native Panama and it. We're out of its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Flooding in the state of Assam has killed at least 19 people, according to Indian officials.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64388448","title":"Indian officials rescue baby rhino struggling in flooded park","url":"/International/video/indian-officials-rescue-baby-rhino-struggling-flooded-park-64388448"}