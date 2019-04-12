-
Now Playing: Trump blasts impeachment inquiry, clashes with allies at NATO summit
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
-
Now Playing: Indonesia to charge $1,000 to see Komodo dragons
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Family reunion drama at NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Tensions among world leaders at NATO Summit
-
Now Playing: Trump: ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew’
-
Now Playing: Trump’s NATO trip filled with tension
-
Now Playing: Veteran says CBD has changed his life after dependency to opiates
-
Now Playing: Trump strikes softer tone with French president at NATO summit
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 03, 2019
-
Now Playing: Typhoon Kammuri in Philippines rips through coastal town
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks Macron at NATO summit
-
Now Playing: A Christmas tree farm, Greta Thunberg, Gadhimai Festival: World in Photos, Dec. 3
-
Now Playing: Latinx music legend Romeo Santos talks defining his career on his own terms
-
Now Playing: Bombshell interview with Prince Andrew’s accuser
-
Now Playing: Trump to join world leaders at London NATO Summit
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump: Macron has insulted NATO alliance
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Prince Andrew’s accuser speaks out
-
Now Playing: Pressure mounts for Prince Andrew after accuser speaks out