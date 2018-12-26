Transcript for Indonesia tsunami recovery begins

We move on now to the head of the headlines overseas and this desperate search right now in Indonesia. To try to find additional victims who may have been buried her may have survived that tsunami that took place over the weekend more than 400 people were killed. But get the very latest right now from Ian panel in this zone. Hey can this I want to show you one of the key areas where the tsunami struck on Saturday night's deceased body back 300 yards behind me. There with three ways we now know for the survivors the biggest one so it's right between these two buildings it just look at the destruction that it ruled everywhere around me is chaos and collapse. This building here all right just want to show you actually the black wool. Because the cease right through the back that and punched a hole right after the back wool. They can see the size of the destruction here originally the government said that the tsunami wave was unique three feet high we now know actually it was much closer to fifteen feet hit. It's eight. These trees these six huge policies and banishing the trunks but a botnet. The trunks are about that fact and the public good like twenty feet high that just being thrown through this house. As if they were toys. A massive search and rescue operation is now under way along its coast where the scale of this destruction is repeated in village after village. We know that more than 400 people practically have being killed in this anomaly. More than a 150 however are still missing and so that death hole may well go up. 15100. People being injured quote huge brush up on the public health service here. Most of the hopefuls who absolutely overrun in the initial stages and so we've seen doctors and ambulances rescue workers volunteers. Flooding into this area with supplies. And also medical treatment. And all while the danger that cools the tsunami in the first place continues to exist the UN failed to hear it would like can hear in the background. Is this huge volcano the tree could be a niche original tsunami on Saturday night continuing to Iraq. As has done since June sometimes get place so good as many as 99 times a day. And to many people are saying that the threat still exist the government's warning people do not come back into this area. Because you do if the wrist that could be another tsunami and you'll lives literally in danger and it's. That indeed in the government is warning people to avoid some coastal areas just in case. There is another tsunami that does take place there in Indonesia are very latest there thank you.

