Transcript for Indonesian divers recover recorder from Lion Air plane that crashed into Java Sea

We'll divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 that crashed off Indonesia back in October. It was buried in the mud not far from where the flight data recorder was found within days of the lion air jet crash. Overnight divers also located the remains of some of the 189. People killed the boy was only two months old when it went down shortly after takeoff. The data recorder showed the plane's airspeed indicator malfunctioned on its last four flights the voice recorder could provide valuable new information about the problem.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.