Indonesia's tsunami early warning system hasn't worked since 2012, official says

More
This weekend's tsunami was the second deadly one to hit the island nation in 2018. The earlier one, which struck in late September, killed more than 2,500 people, the Associated Press reports.
1:49 | 12/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indonesia's tsunami early warning system hasn't worked since 2012, official says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60003894,"title":"Indonesia's tsunami early warning system hasn't worked since 2012, official says","duration":"1:49","description":"This weekend's tsunami was the second deadly one to hit the island nation in 2018. The earlier one, which struck in late September, killed more than 2,500 people, the Associated Press reports.","url":"/International/video/indonesias-tsunami-early-warning-system-worked-2012-official-60003894","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.