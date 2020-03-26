Now Playing: COVID-19 cases reach half a million worldwide

Now Playing: We are going wild over this zookeeper dancing

Now Playing: Here are a few of the stories we’re watching

Now Playing: Life under quarantine, cheering healthcare workers: World in Photos: March 26

Now Playing: Newt Gingrich explains what Americans can learn from Italy

Now Playing: Housemates get creative with unique quarantine workout

Now Playing: Residents enjoy cherry blossom trees in Beijing

Now Playing: Construction worker shows inside of makeshift hospital in London

Now Playing: Orangutan helps keep zoo sanitized amid COVID-19 outbreak

Now Playing: Italy, Spain at forefront of Europe's COVID-19 outbreak

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 25, 2020

Now Playing: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Egypt begins sanitizing pyramids

Now Playing: Movie lover builds mini-theater out of cardboard

Now Playing: Trump requests test kits from South Korea

Now Playing: The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Now Playing: India locks down, China reopens, National Guard helps: World in Photos, March 25

Now Playing: Top athletes respond after 2020 Summer Olympic Games are postponed