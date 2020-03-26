New infectious diseases hospital built in Moscow

More
Russia is speeding up the construction of a new infectious diseases hospital on the outskirts of Moscow.
0:57 | 03/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New infectious diseases hospital built in Moscow
Okay. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Russia is speeding up the construction of a new infectious diseases hospital on the outskirts of Moscow.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69821749","title":"New infectious diseases hospital built in Moscow","url":"/International/video/infectious-diseases-hospital-built-moscow-69821749"}