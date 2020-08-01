Injured koala, surfing and Chinese New Year Festival: World in Photos, Jan. 8

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Injured koala, surfing and Chinese New Year Festival: World in Photos, Jan. 8
Yeah it. Oh. A a a yeah yeah. Yeah. To. It. It's. Yeah. You. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I. A yeah. And you. Can. And and it's. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68150978","title":"Injured koala, surfing and Chinese New Year Festival: World in Photos, Jan. 8","url":"/International/video/injured-koala-surfing-chinese-year-festival-world-photos-68150978"}