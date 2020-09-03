Inmates at Italian prison climb to roof to protest coronavirus procedures

Corriere della Sera, a daily newspaper in Milan, said that 20 prisoners took to the roof to protest restricted visitations during the coronavirus outbreak.
0:37 | 03/09/20

