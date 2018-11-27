Transcript for Investigators search for Saudi journalist's body

I'm Matt me Gary for ABC news alive. The hunt for the remains of Jamal could show he is now focused. On a luxury property in an isolated part of northwest Turkey. Where investigators hope they will find some indication. Of what happened to the body of the Washington Post columnist. Prosecutors here in Istanbul say the property consists of two villas side by side owned by a Saudi Arabian businessman who hasn't been seen here in Turkey. Since shortly after the murder. Police raided that site yesterday and officials say they took samples from one of the wells on the ground. And from one of the swimming pool. Prosecutors. Polls so say. The reason they went to that particular property was because of a phone call. Now they say that phone call consisted of one of the members of the team that allegedly killed because she'll be calling someone. Living at the house the day before the murder took place. The Turkish prosecutors say that conversation. Was all about disposing of the bodies. Speaking to a German newspaper today. Turkey's foreign minister talked personally about his experience listening to audio recordings allegedly capturing the murder of could Shelby. Calling them disgusting. You're watching ABC news live hi Matt me Gary in Istanbul.

