Transcript for Iran blames Israel for explosion at major nuclear site

Enron is blaming Israel for an explosion of one of its major nuclear sites the blast is setting back Iran's ability to enrich uranium and the government is not threatening revenge. In panels and London with the latest in good morning. Yet good morning Diana Iran pointing the finger of blame directly is Israel this morning accusing its of sabotage a promising revenge. At a bus that the net tons nuclear sites on Sunday is believed to have dealt a severe blow to the country's ability to enrich uranium that's according to American. And Israeli intelligence sources speaking to the times. Iran's critics accuse a country of wanting to enrich uranium to make nuclear weapons is is something that the Iranians have consistently denies. And they say they know who's responsible calling it an act of terrorism. That the Israelis making no Collins as expected. But the US secretary of defense lawyer don't stay in the who's in Israel for meetings. Saying that he plans on restoring the Israeli leadership of America's commitment as a strategic part. This isn't the first attack all of its kind in the country not the first attack of its kind at this particular facility. The calls it comes at a critical time. As both Iran and the US a re engaging over this nuclear agreements with the idea is that the US will rejoin it's the will be concerns today that this latest incident could derailed those efforts Diane. And I in panel in London Forrest thanks CN.

