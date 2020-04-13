Iraqi police donate food to residents in need

More
In northeastern Baghdad's Sadr City, a few shops remained open during coronavirus-related restrictions.
0:45 | 04/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iraqi police donate food to residents in need
And okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"In northeastern Baghdad's Sadr City, a few shops remained open during coronavirus-related restrictions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70128208","title":"Iraqi police donate food to residents in need","url":"/International/video/iraqi-police-donate-food-residents-70128208"}