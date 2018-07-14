Transcript for ISIS insurgents in Afghanistan prove resilient against U.S. Special Forces

We're timing of the moment through a do you save remotes Nangarhar Province the border with Pakistan there's only a few miles away from their over the mountains. Traveling with Kensing came anyway Seattle guaranteeing lead in the US special forces hit me and his men. We'll be working on over the last few weeks to essentially command the man they have on existing surgeons at times the battle has been pretty intense. They've killed over a 160. Assists fighters. And take the with the US patented thing goes wrong small independent. Bamboo and improvements. But when the going opponents hope to compete crack and morning. Timber mafia that allows them tab over walks to say into the valley to the area where the incentives used to control. Then there are trying to cards to local club to hasten to go back into the third period to tell them that it's safe wouldn't be good enough. Good Afghan. It goes no Afghan National Army and police. To try and stabilize the crib are you seeing in other parts of Afghanistan. Over the past seventeen years. Well with those within a very good at willing partner holding its artistic and winning over the local pub incident is more of the heat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.