Transcript for Islamic extremists attack U.S. military base in Somalia

And we're gonna move overseas to Somalia where officials say some Molly as is Islamic extremist group ousted Bob. Launched two attacks on US and the European military on suicide bombings where cars were detonated both at a military airstrip. And at an area in Mogadishu's I want to bring in Louis Martinez at the Pentagon. For more. And right now we know that Somali civilians were injured in the attack in money issue that's Mali's capital. This was a knowledge about suicide car attack targeting an Italian convoy. He's as a group of peacekeepers belonging to the European Union but none of the Italian soldiers in and that kind of that we were hurt. There was also another attack in a military airstrip about seventy miles west of money to issue. As you said this was targeting a US base where they train. Military commando units belonging to Somalia is national army. But nobody understands that there were several enemy killed there are no US casualties either killed or injured. And we're not clear as to how many Somali military casualties may have been in this incident. You what a US official calls it an failed attack. Now with many and any casualties but into interesting to see highly coordinated attacks on the same day by Al should Bob. Inside Somalia today. Yes so they they definitely claimed responsibility but what's the purpose what's the cause of the unrest in this region. While Kim is is a very long ongoing situation inside Somalia almost the last twenty twenty years or so. Ever since the members as states pulled out of Somalia and peacekeeping mission after black hawk down that's a name that has been we all remember what happened there when the helicopters are brought down its American military members are taken hostage and they were rescued. I'm apt for what followed was just a lot of instability and I'll should bomb was one of those militant groups. That took over Somalia arm and then they were pushed out when other African countries came in. I'm in trying to restore order and so the United States has been back inside Somalia trying to help the Somali military by Oster bomb. Now which continues to be a major presence in the southern part of the country. On they became an affiliate of al-Qaeda about five years ago. And so since then they've ratcheted up their attacks the US military in turn has continues to support tamales military. And they're building up those forces really well but at the same time they're also launching continued drone attacks. Against the Russian Bob inside Somalia I'm already this year I think we're on pace to overshadow last year's record numbers so the situation in Somalia continues to. Be intense one all these years after that situation a twenty years. Yet and so. The US military is over this but is there any additional things that are gonna happen census attacked just went down. Well one of the things they can see is of a colleague and Emory reevaluate the security situation in both of these facilities. Odd to see what needs to be stepped up united states military has wrapped up its operations against such a Bob in Somalia in recent years. The wood used to be a presence of maybe 200 special operations forces out over the last year or so has grown to about 600 to 800. US forces. And again there are considered to be any training capacity with the Somalian military forces single out on missions with them but they leave. The actual fighting to the Somali military forces. But it these are highly trained US forces that are there inside Somalia and so. I'm sure that they want to prevent that there be future attacks like this one. I'm because this is government concern the fact that a base where US military personnel or station is always a very big concern here at the Pentagon. All right Lou Martinez right there at the Pentagon with the latest thank you so much things.

