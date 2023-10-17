Israel forces prepare for ground invasion

Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin, president of Mind Israel, joins ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman to break down the reaction to how Israel is handling the situation in Gaza.

October 17, 2023

