Transcript for Israel & Gaza at a cease-fire

Hey got mine hunter we are in southern Israel right on the Gaza border this I have. Make it can over there. That's got the right there about half a mile and that's sitting in the back Freddie is actually the Israeli military act there's the base rate your clothes military's done that's actually just practice. I want to show you that this is where Israeli military bus that went up by Hamas today is a very easy all the wreckage. Right over here and it was an extraordinary action propaganda they are safe and just went back IBC. The weekly paycheck any of that actual. And that you see just how close we are supporting me. I definitely outside about. The comfort care. There's not much left that. He had seven. About the thinking that they are different in the front of the everything pretty this right here. Love in my prepared. I'm now I want to say it is propaganda video from Hamas and Israelis by Hamas to Hamas threatens TV Al Aqsa take a look at very slick and it shows actually. Hamas on nap and a quarter. Buying the anti tank missile directly this week the all the soldiers get out of the bus plus hole around. And then be explosion. That data is also why you do here. This practice shows going on but nothing has been fired. But neither rockets nor Israeli airstrikes since last night the Palestinian militant factions last night agreed with Egypt's. That mediating on a cease fire to. Today that Israeli prime minister Netanyahu is getting some serious flat but from residents here on the southern border who wish that Netanyahu backed Marv force elevate public. They gave up they surrendered to Hamas he doesn't getting a lot of flak from his defense minister inside its cat and defense minister Lieberman actually is just resigned prime minister Netanyahu has said. He will assume the role of defense minister defending this cease fire he said the enemies. Thanks for that Hamas wanted it and you can see why and he said actually the Israeli public doesn't know but this security to actually make that call he said. He and the generals. No bats right now guys the cease fire is holding well have all the updates from here in southern Israel thanks so much for watching. I'm Molly Hatcher and you're watching ABC's life.

