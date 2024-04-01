Israel holds largest anti-government protest since war began

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing calls for an early election as and tens of thousands protested in Jerusalem, urging lawmakers to reach a cease-fire deal to free the hostages.

April 1, 2024

