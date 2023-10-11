Israel united as deadly Hamas airstrikes go on

ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from southern Israel as the bloody aftermath of Hamas attacks is uncovered and airstrikes continue, uniting Israeli political factions in the process.

October 11, 2023

