Israeli hostages set to be released from Gaza

ABC News' Diane Macedo spoke with Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman about the timeline regarding the hostage release and what's ahead when the four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ends.

November 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live