Israeli politics, Colombians protest and a hunger strike: World in Photos, June 3

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:37 | 06/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Israeli politics, Colombians protest and a hunger strike: World in Photos, June 3
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78070491","title":"Israeli politics, Colombians protest and a hunger strike: World in Photos, June 3","url":"/International/video/israeli-politics-colombians-protest-hunger-strike-world-photos-78070491"}