Israeli strike kills 3 journalists in Lebanon

U.S. talks with Arab leaders come in the wake of an Israeli airstrike that killed three journalists staying at a guesthouse in Lebanon. ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

October 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live