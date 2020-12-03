Italians adjust to life under lockdown

More
The Italian prime minster warned of tighter restrictions on movement as the country announced more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19.
0:57 | 03/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Italians adjust to life under lockdown
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"The Italian prime minster warned of tighter restrictions on movement as the country announced more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69565729","title":"Italians adjust to life under lockdown ","url":"/International/video/italians-adjust-life-lockdown-69565729"}