-
Now Playing: RNC night one, Wisconsin protests, back to school; World in Photos, Aug. 25, 2020.
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, California fire and protest: World in Photos, Aug. 24
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Hurricane Laura barreling toward Texas-Louisiana border
-
Now Playing: Buck swims across Peddler Bay in Victoria
-
Now Playing: Public bathroom in Tokyo has transparent walls
-
Now Playing: National Geographic celebrates women of suffrage movement
-
Now Playing: Seal escapes after getting tangled up in fishing gear
-
Now Playing: Colombian police seize cocaine from narco-submarine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Louisiana and Texas brace for Hurricane Laura
-
Now Playing: Protesters flood streets of Minsk
-
Now Playing: UK's Red Arrows jets perform surprise flyover of Edinburgh
-
Now Playing: Wheat flour shipped to Beirut after explosion
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storms Marco and Laura threatening Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Protesters march through Minsk in defiance of Belarus president
-
Now Playing: Bird pulls focus of traffic cam over Perth
-
Now Playing: TikTok is getting ready to sue Trump administration
-
Now Playing: People are ‘striving for freedom’ in Belarus