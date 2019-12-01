Jan. 12, 2010: A deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

More
At least 230,000 people were killed in Haiti following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake, leaving behind both economic and emotional devastation.
2:01 | 01/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jan. 12, 2010: A deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60333967,"title":"Jan. 12, 2010: A deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti","duration":"2:01","description":"At least 230,000 people were killed in Haiti following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake, leaving behind both economic and emotional devastation.","url":"/International/video/jan-12-2010-deadly-73-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-60333967","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.