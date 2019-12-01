Now Playing: Jan. 12, 2010: Earthquake strikes Haiti

Now Playing: Medical Recovery in Haiti

Now Playing: Save the Children CEO on Haiti

Now Playing: Jan. 12, 2010: A deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

Now Playing: Zoo in India welcomes baby hippo

Now Playing: Man uses skis and horse after roads are closed

Now Playing: Cambodian refugees deported back to nation 40 years after Khmer Rouge genocide

Now Playing: Nudist restaurant is closing its doors

Now Playing: US starts withdrawing from Syria amid policy confusion, official says

Now Playing: Epiphany celebrations, an Elvis Festival: World in Photos

Now Playing: South Korean president optimistic on progress toward denuclearization

Now Playing: Family of pigs digs path in the snow

Now Playing: US military begins withdrawing troops from Syria

Now Playing: Scientists say world's oceans are warming up much faster than anticipated

Now Playing: Latest on Ronaldo rape investigation

Now Playing: Hundreds of passengers sickened on Royal Caribbean ship

Now Playing: $10M ransom for wife of Norwegian millionaire

Now Playing: Houthi drone targets Yemeni military commanders

Now Playing: Meghan Markle backs four charities