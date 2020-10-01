Japanese billionaire gives away $9M for happiness study

The move is part of the billionaire’s social experiment on Twitter to determine if giving people money makes them happier.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Japanese billionaire gives away $9M for happiness study
Excess social media experiment on Twitter a Japanese billionaire is giving away nine million dollars he's giving it casts a 1000. Of its Twitter followers. Don't each get about nine fouls than a box he wants to conduct a study to see if the money makes them happier recipients will complete surveys to determine their route would you be happier.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

