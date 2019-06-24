'Jetman' soars over Italian Alps in winged jet pack

More
The jet pack is equipped with carbon fiber wings and can reach speeds up to 250 mph.
0:58 | 06/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Jetman' soars over Italian Alps in winged jet pack
A. Okay. Yeah. Okay. And yeah. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The jet pack is equipped with carbon fiber wings and can reach speeds up to 250 mph.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63907390","title":"'Jetman' soars over Italian Alps in winged jet pack ","url":"/International/video/jetman-soars-italian-alps-winged-jet-pack-63907390"}